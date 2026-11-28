MOSCOW, November 28. /TASS/. Restrictions on the Starshield satellite communication system used by the Ukrainian armed forces have led to heavy drone losses and the cancellation of a number of operations, The Kyiv Independent reported, citing high-ranking Ukrainian military officials.

Specifically, one Ukrainian military source told the publication that the restrictions significantly affected FP-2 medium-range strike drones. According to the source, limitations on Starshield’s operation resulted in "extremely high drone losses" during certain operations, while others had to be called off entirely.

Another senior Ukrainian military official called the move to restrict the Starshield system a "political decision."

Earlier, Vladimir Zelensky said the Ukrainian armed forces had also faced difficulties intercepting drones due to ongoing issues with access to Starshield. In mid-November, Zelensky claimed that the Ukrainian armed forces’ access to Starshield had been restricted for five days. In October, Kiev also complained about speed limitations when using Starshield. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said he was unaware of any restrictions on access to the Starlink satellite communication system in Ukraine.