MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. Gas prices in Europe will continue to rise after a ban on Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) takes effect on January 1, 2027, said Kirill Polous, the deputy head of department and head of directorate at Gazprom.

"Under the REPowerEU plan, Europe intends to completely phase out Russian liquefied natural gas starting January 1, 2027. By the way, this is the second-largest source of LNG supplies to the region. Therefore, natural gas prices will most likely continue to climb immediately after this decision takes effect," he said.

"For some reason, this is not spoken about aloud, yet due to poorly thought-out decisions by European regulators and European politicians, not only Europe is suffering from high gas prices, but also the Asia-Pacific region," Polous noted.

In addition, energy prices have risen as a result of surging vessel insurance and freight rates caused by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, he stressed. At the same time, it is currently difficult to make any forecasts regarding the timeline for the full restoration of navigation through the strait, Polous added.