NEW YORK, November 28. /TASS/. Former US President Joe Biden’s memoirs, "Promise Me, America," saw extremely low sales figures in the first week following their release, New York Post reported.

The book went on sale on November 17, with only 21,000 copies sold over the first seven days. By comparison, in 2020, the memoirs of former President Barack Obama, "A Promised Land," sold one million copies in their first week of release.

"Honestly, who cares about Joe Biden?" the publication quoted a former Biden aide as saying. According to the newspaper, the former president received a $10 million advance for his memoirs.