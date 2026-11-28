MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. Latvia’s policy in recent years has clearly indicated its unwillingness to normalize relations with Russia, "even after a ceasefire in Ukraine," Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a commentary.

"Recent anti-Russian remarks by Latvian officials once again highlight their Russophobic nature. The statement by Latvian Prime Minister Andris Kulbergs to the effect that Riga is not prepared to normalize relations with our country even after a ceasefire in Ukraine comes as no surprise; the entire policy pursued by the authorities of that state in recent years points to this clearly and unequivocally. Take, for instance, the government’s latest plans to crack down once again on the country’s Russian-speaking residents through the adoption of a 'declaration on derussification’," she noted.