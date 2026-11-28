ROME, November 28. /TASS/. The Russian Embassy in Italy has urged the Italian authorities to "open their eyes" following a Ukrainian attack in Libya, warning that Italian territory could become the next staging ground for Ukraine’s terrorist activities.

"Russia has repeatedly warned the international community about the extreme danger of flirting with the Kiev regime - a regime whose aggressive nature and willingness to commit any crime to stay afloat drive it to drag as many countries as possible into the war against Russia," the embassy said on its Telegram channel.

The embassy noted that Rome has made a pro-Ukrainian course predominant in its foreign policy, adding that Ukraine’s use of the territory of neighboring states to expand the combat zone against Russia should serve as a moment of awakening for the Italian authorities.

"We fully share the concerns in government and parliamentary circles, and in society as a whole, over the fact that Kiev has taken another dangerous step toward expanding its terrorist activities across the entire Mediterranean region. We would not be surprised if tomorrow Ukrainian representatives decide to use Italian territory and maritime spaces for yet another terrorist attack," the diplomats warned.

Earlier, former Senator Gianluigi Paragone, writing in the La Verita newspaper, said the attack on a Libyan port had turned Ukraine into an aggressor. He pointed out that the Ukrainian strike on Benghazi was no accident, but a "demonstration of a desire to bring the conflict into the Mediterranean" to gain leverage, including over Italy.