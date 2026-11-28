PARIS, November 28. /TASS/. Florian Philippot, a candidate in the 2027 French presidential election and leader of The Patriots party, criticized a statement by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on allocating an additional 45 billion euros in funding to Ukraine.

"Total madness. Ursula von der Leyen has just announced an additional 45 billion euros for Ukraine. <...> Not a single euro, not a single weapon for Ukraine - let’s leave the EU," he wrote on X on Friday. The politician also pointed out that out of the total funding provided to Kiev, France would have to pay about 8.5 billion euros.

On Wednesday, speaking at a European Parliament session in Strasbourg, von der Leyen said the European Union had already spent 235 billion euros on Ukraine since the start of the conflict, adding that this was not enough and that the European Commission wanted to urgently increase funding for Kiev.

The Russian side has repeatedly warned that arms supplies to the Kiev regime only prolong the conflict in Ukraine.