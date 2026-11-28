MOSCOW, November 28. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces lost over 210 troops, 83 heavy combat multicopters, and 46 drone control posts over the past 24 hours as a result of actions by Russia's Battlegroup West, Leonid Sharov, press center head, said.

"In total, within the area of responsibility of Battlegroup West, combined arms units and unmanned systems forces destroyed over 210 Ukrainian servicemen, 12 vehicles, and one piece of field artillery over the past 24 hours," Sharov said.

According to him, air defense crews and mobile fire teams shot down 32 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles, four loitering munitions, and 83 heavy combat multicopters belonging to the Ukrainian armed forces.

Additionally, 46 drone control posts, a cellular communication tower, 22 robotic systems, and an enemy field ammunition depot were uncovered and destroyed.