MOSCOW, November 28. /TASS/. Europe withdrew a record volume of gas from underground gas storage facilities in the first month of the heating season, having already used 18% of the volumes injected over the summer, according to TASS calculations based on Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE) data.

Europe entered the heating season with record-low gas reserves. A month has passed since underground gas storage levels peaked in the fall (74.96%), with cumulative withdrawals exceeding the average for the previous five years by 32%. Since the heating season began on October 28, Europe has withdrawn nearly 11 bln cubic meters of gas from storage, an all-time record for the first 30 days of the fall-winter period.

With the onset of the first significant cold spell in late November, EU countries sharply increased daily withdrawals. Gas withdrawals from underground storage facilities on November 23, 24, 25, and 26 reached all-time highs for the respective dates. Overall, cumulative withdrawals from November 1 to 26 reached 10 bln cubic meters.

Net gas withdrawals (the difference between withdrawal and injection volumes) from Europe’s underground storage facilities exceeded 9 bln cubic meters in the first 30 days of the heating season, still 41% above the five-year average but below the levels recorded during the 2022-2023 and 2024-2025 heating seasons. Thus, in terms of net withdrawals, European countries have used 18% of the 51.2 bln cubic meters of gas injected over the summer in preparation for colder weather.

As of November 26, Europe’s underground gas storage facilities were 66.6% full (18.44 percentage points below the five-year average for that date), compared with 76.9% a year earlier. This remains the lowest level for that date since records began in 2011. EU storage facilities hold around 72.9 bln cubic meters of gas, 12 bln cubic meters less than a year earlier and the lowest level since 2013.

Under European Commission requirements, EU countries must ensure that their gas storage facilities reach a 90% filling level between October 1 and December 1 each year. A flexibility margin of 10 percentage points is permitted in the event of challenging storage filling conditions. Thus, net injections into European storage facilities should have amounted to at least 68 bln cubic meters by the start of the 2026-2027 fall-winter period to meet the filling requirement. However, hoping for a very warm winter, the European Commission was prepared to lower the target to 80% this year, a level Europe ultimately failed to reach.