WASHINGTON, November 28. /TASS/. US First Lady Melania Trump said she continues her humanitarian efforts on Russia and Ukraine.

"I remain committed to continuing my humanitarian work and reuniting families. Each child reunited with their parents brings us one step closer to a better world for all," she wrote on X on Friday.

On November 25, Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children’s Rights Maria Lvova-Belova expressed gratitude to Melania Trump for her ongoing efforts to reunite children with their families in Russia and Ukraine.

In an interview with Fox News on November 20, the US first lady expressed hope that a new ceasefire agreement between Russia and Ukraine could be reached by Christmas, celebrated on December 25 under the Gregorian calendar. She also described a humanitarian operation carried out in Alyoshki in the Kherson Region as a major success.

In late October, with Melania Trump’s assistance, Moscow and Kiev agreed to a ceasefire in the town to carry out a humanitarian operation. Starting at 4:00 a.m. Moscow time on October 27, the Russian Armed Forces introduced a ceasefire in the Kherson direction to prepare for the humanitarian mission in Alyoshki. On October 30, several dozen tons of humanitarian aid were distributed to local residents, and all those who wished to leave were able to do so freely, either to other regions of Russia or to Ukraine.