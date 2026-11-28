MOSCOW, November 28. /TASS/. Armenia must decide for itself whether it will continue to participate in the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), CSTO Secretary General Taalatbek Masadykov said in an interview with TASS and the Evrazimut journal.

"The CSTO does not consider Yerevan’s current status normal as it has effectively frozen its participation in the organization’s work," Masadykov said. However, according to him, "the decision rests with the Armenian side: once the arrears are cleared, Armenia’s participation in the CSTO’s work - including sending personnel - can be restored."

The secretary general noted that "the organization acts strictly in accordance with its charter and does not intend to artificially escalate the situation, but it cannot ignore the non-participation of one of its members in collective affairs."

In November, the CSTO Collective Security Council adopted a decision "On the Application of Article 25 of the Charter of the Collective Security Treaty Organization with Respect to the Republic of Armenia." Article 25 stipulates adopting a decision "on suspending the right to nominate citizens <…> for quota-based positions within the organization, as well as on revoking voting rights" in the event of failure to fulfill "obligations to pay off arrears to the organization’s budget within two years." Armenia has not paid its dues for the past three years, but according to the charter, it will be able to regain its rights in the CSTO if it pays off the debt in full.