NEW YORK, November 28. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump intends to delay revealing which Republican contender he plans to endorse in the 2028 presidential race for as long as possible, New York Post reported, citing a source.

As noted, he "savors fomenting competition among his team." He will likely refrain from officially endorsing any of the Republican contenders for the 2028 U.S. presidential race until the very last moment. By doing so, Trump expects to retain control over the Republicans and avoid becoming a "lame duck" prematurely - a term used for politicians whose influence diminishes as their term nears its end or as they lose control over the political system.

In an interview with New York Post, Trump said there is a "certain group of people" among Republicans who could run for president. The newspaper recalled that over the past year, Trump has not ruled out that either Vice President JD Vance or Secretary of State Marco Rubio could become his successor. During the interview, the US leader was asked whether Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth could run for president. "He’s doing a good job," Trump replied.

Earlier, US media outlets, citing sources, reported that Hegseth was considering running for president in 2028. The defense secretary subsequently denied those reports.