WARSAW, November 28. /TASS/. Poland’s Prosecutor General’s Office has extended the investigation into the 2010 plane crash near Smolensk, which killed former Polish President Lech Kaczynski, until December 31. The crash was caused by a technical error during landing, the Polsat TV channel reported, citing the office’s Spokesman Przemyslaw Nowak.

Polish law enforcement authorities believe the crew of the Tu-154M aircraft had incorrect information about the plane’s altitude during landing. The aircraft’s instruments showed an altitude about 150 meters higher than the actual one, causing the plane to begin descending too late, Nowak said.

The technical malfunction was the main factor in the crash, as the delayed descent prevented the pilots from spotting the runway and forced them to make an emergency landing in dense fog, the Polish Prosecutor General’s Office claims.

The official conclusion of the investigation was extended until December 31, 2026, due to the translation of additional expert reports, Nowak added.

The plane crash near Smolensk occurred on April 10, 2010. The crash of the Polish government Tu-154M aircraft killed Lech Kaczynski, his wife Maria, and 94 others on board. The delegation was flying to attend memorial events in Katyn.