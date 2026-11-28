MOSCOW, November 28. /TASS/. Air defense forces destroyed 120 Ukrainian drones over the Kaluga Region. No casualties were reported, Regional Governor Vladislav Shapsha wrote on Max.

"Yesterday evening and overnight, air defense forces destroyed 120 UAVs over the Kaluga Region, in the Borovsky, Dzerzhinsky, Zhukovsky, Maloyaroslavetsky, and Sukhinichsky municipal districts," he wrote.

According to preliminary information, drone debris partially damaged the roof and windows of a country house on the outskirts of Kaluga as a result of the attack. "Emergency response teams are working at the sites," the governor added.