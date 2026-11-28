MOSCOW, November 28. /TASS/. Russian forces carried out overnight strikes on energy and fuel infrastructure facilities used to support the Ukrainian armed forces, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Overnight, the Russian Armed Forces carried out drone strikes on energy, fuel, and transport infrastructure facilities, as well as maritime vessels used to support the Ukrainian armed forces," the ministry said.

A dry cargo ship carrying supplies for the Ukrainian military was hit in the Black Sea south of Odessa as a result. "Overnight, the Russian Armed Forces carried out drone strikes on energy, fuel, and transport infrastructure facilities, as well as maritime vessels used to support the Ukrainian armed forces. The strikes hit a dry cargo ship in the Black Sea waters south of Odessa that was transporting military cargo to Ukraine," the ministry said.

Four railway locomotives were also hit in the Dnepropetrovsk, Zhitomir, and Kharkov regions. "Overnight, the Russian Armed Forces carried out drone strikes on energy, fuel, and transport infrastructure facilities, as well as maritime vessels used to support the Ukrainian armed forces. The strikes hit four railway locomotives in the localities of Sinelnikovo in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, Korosten in the Zhitomir Region, and Lyubotin in the Kharkov Region, used to transport weapons and military equipment," the ministry said.

Russian forces struck the Zarechye 110 kV power substation in the city of Belaya Tserkov, Kiev Region. "The strikes hit the Zarechye 110 kV power substation in the city of Belaya Tserkov, Kiev Region, which supplies electricity to Ukrainian defense industry enterprises," the ministry said.

A storage tank containing fuel for the Ukrainian military was hit in Kiliya, Odessa Region, as part of overnight drone strikes carried out by the Russian Armed Forces. "The strikes hit <…> a fuel storage tank in the locality of Kiliya, Odessa Region, containing fuel for the Ukrainian armed forces," the ministry said.