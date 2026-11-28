MOSCOW, November 28. /TASS/. Western countries funding Kiev’s terrorist tactics pretend that the norms of international humanitarian law and the provisions of documents they themselves signed do not apply to them, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large for Crimes of the Kiev Regime Rodion Miroshnik told TASS.

"I constantly want to say: 'Don't pretend that you [Western countries] do not know and understand this.' The fact that you turn a blind eye to all of this speaks only about your approaches. You have decided that your political or military expediency allows you to ignore those norms that once, when adopted, were binding on everyone. The Geneva Conventions have been signed by virtually all states. Both in the Geneva Conventions and in a whole range of other IHL [international humanitarian law] documents - nowhere does it say that you can kill a civilian to achieve some goal <...>. Categorically not. These are basic things, the most serious war crimes," he said.

As Miroshnik pointed out, double standards are flourishing in the West on this issue.

"Attempts by certain European leaders to say that this is permissible already go beyond an adequate perception of reality. Such duplicity: 'We will allow ourselves not to follow the norms that are binding on everyone. Mandatory for everyone, but not for us,'" Miroshnik added.