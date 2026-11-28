MOSCOW, November 28. /TASS/. Kiev is pursuing a deliberate strategy of targeted conflict escalation whenever progress toward a peaceful settlement may emerge, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large for Crimes of the Kiev Regime Rodion Miroshnik told TASS.

"They [the Ukrainian authorities] may view this in various ways: as a means of pressuring the political leadership, as a means of intimidating the population, who, in their view, should become sharply indignant <...>, as creating a backdrop for negotiation processes, a negative backdrop for holding elections. <...> Whenever some serious event is being prepared on the international stage that could turn the conflict in a different direction, we immediately see this change in backdrop, the situation immediately begins to escalate," he said.

According to him, in this case the Ukrainian armed forces find "some region that they try to block in every possible way - from electricity, water supply, logistics."

"Or some sector is chosen that is subjected to attacks, for example, oil refining, or some other areas that are tangible for the economy, for ensuring daily life," Miroshnik explained.