VIENNA, November 28. /TASS/. Austrian law enforcement authorities have taken two Ukrainian military intelligence officers back into custody two weeks after their release. The two are suspected of espionage, Austrian broadcaster ORF reported.

According to the broadcaster, their rearrest may have been prompted by an analysis of mobile phones and computers seized from them. Evidence of preparations for intelligence operations in the United Kingdom was found on the devices.

According to ORF, the intelligence officers may have been seeking to transfer individuals accused of economic crimes to Ukraine.