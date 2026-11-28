MOSCOW, November 28. /TASS/. Air defense systems destroyed 123 drones approaching Moscow overnight, with a total of 462 UAVs flying toward the Moscow Region. Most of them were neutralized far from the capital, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin reported.

"Between 11:00 p.m. Moscow time on November 27 and 7:00 a.m. Moscow time on November 28, 462 UAVs were flying toward the Moscow Region. Most of them were neutralized by the Defense Ministry’s air defense forces far from the capital. A total of 123 drones were destroyed on approach to Moscow," the mayor wrote on Max.