WASHINGTON, November 28. /TASS/. Moscow rejects accusations of deliberately violating the airspace of European Union and NATO member states, Russian Ambassador to Canada Oleg Stepanov said.

"Russia rejects allegations that it has deliberately violated the airspace of EU and NATO member states. The recent incident involving Poland further illustrates a recurring pattern whereby such allegations are hastily made public by Western governments without the presentation of compelling evidence or any prior attempt to clarify the circumstances through established channels of communication with Moscow. Such an approach undermines the credibility of these accusations," he emphasized in a statement published on the embassy’s Telegram channel following a meeting at the Canadian Foreign Ministry over allegations that Russia had violated Polish airspace.

"We caution against exploiting anti-Russian sentiment as a pretext for further militarization in Europe and beyond," the ambassador emphasized. "Russia has no interest in escalating tensions or entering into a direct military confrontation with NATO. Nevertheless, it will continue to safeguard its national security with the utmost seriousness and determination," he added.

The Canadian Foreign Ministry previously said it had summoned the Russian ambassador over the aforementioned allegations of a violation of Polish airspace.