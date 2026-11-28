MOSCOW, November 28. /TASS/. Western politicians have grown accustomed to building their careers on baseless accusations against Russia, Ernest Chernukhin, Deputy Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Department of International Information Security, told TASS on the sidelines of the 9th Media Forum "Freedom of Journalism in the Context of Human Rights, New Technologies, and International Information Security" in Smolensk.

He noted that Russia had "already grown accustomed to accusations made without evidence"," since in the West, "the easiest thing to do is to blame Russia."

"Nowadays, if you don’t blame Russia, you won’t survive in the West. People there have grown accustomed to building careers by blaming Russia," he added.