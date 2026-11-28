NEW YORK, November 28. /TASS/. Bloomberg described the conversation between Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Vladimir Zelensky following the Ukrainian armed forces’ attack on the Libyan port of Benghazi as tense.

The conversation reportedly touched on the lack of coordination between Kiev and its allies. The attack led to a cooling of relations between Ukraine and Italy, a source familiar with the contents of the conversation told the news agency.

Earlier, Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani refuted Zelensky’s claim that the Ukrainian armed forces’ strikes on the Libyan port of Benghazi had been coordinated with Kiev’s allies.

On November 22, Ukrainian drones attacked the Libyan port of Benghazi. Deputy Chairman of Libya’s Presidential Council Musa al-Koni described the actions of Ukraine, which claimed responsibility for the terrorist attack, as tantamount to a declaration of war on the Libyan state.