MOSCOW, November 28. /TASS/. Nine people were injured in the Bryansk Region after a Ukrainian kamikaze drone attacked a staff bus operated by the Miratorg company, regional Governor Yegor Kovalchuk reported on Max.

"In the settlement of Klimovo, a Ukrainian kamikaze drone attacked a Miratorg staff bus. Nine people were injured, including six company employees and local residents. They were taken to the hospital with shrapnel wounds. All were prescribed outpatient treatment," the statement said.

A total of 506 Ukrainian drones were destroyed in the Bryansk Region over the past 24 hours. In Starodub, a UAV struck an enterprise, injuring a man. Medical personnel provided him with the necessary assistance.