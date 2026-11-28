MOSCOW, November 28. /TASS/. The total amount of financial support provided by Western countries to Ukraine in the first 11 months of 2026, excluding supplies of weapons and military equipment, reached $69.9 bln, according to TASS calculations based on data from the Ukrainian Finance Ministry.

The European Union was Kiev’s largest donor, accounting for around two-thirds of total funding, or $43.5 bln. G7 countries, excluding the United States, also provided Kiev with around $10.5 bln between January and November 2026 using proceeds generated from Russia’s frozen assets, while Kiev raised another $9.6 bln through the sale of government bonds abroad (essentially amounting to direct lending without any concessional terms).

Ukraine received considerably less from other sources: $2.2 bln from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), $1.6 bln from Japan, $839 mln from Canada, $798 mln from the United Kingdom, $305 mln from the World Bank, $272 mln from Sweden, $200 mln from Norway, and $33 mln from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

Russia has repeatedly stated that Western assistance to Kiev will not be a panacea capable of influencing the course of hostilities.