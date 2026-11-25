MINSK, November 25. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko described the Ukraine conflict as bitter, warning that the situation there could "make a U-turn," as early as tomorrow, including with the involvement of NATO forces.

"The war is a bitter conflict," the Belarusian leader said in an interview with the French magazine Le Point. "Tomorrow, the situation may take a U-turn," according to an excerpt of the interview released by the BelTA news agency.

Lukashenko did not rule out a scenario "of potential escalation" where NATO troops could join the Ukraine conflict, "and not as mercenaries, like now." "There are enough mercenaries from your side already," he noted. "Anything can take place during a war. This is why I am telling you that one cannot categorically expect that things tomorrow will be as they are today. Things won’t be the same as today. Therefore, we need to make peace today," he added.