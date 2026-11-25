MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. Chinese President Xi Jinping sees prospects for further deepening cooperation with Russia in the new era, with his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Shenzhen establishing a new level of engagement, Hu Heping, first deputy head of the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, said at the 7th Russia-China Media Forum.

"As Chinese President Xi Jinping pointed out, now, in the new era, our strategic cooperation will continue to advance, rise to a higher level and become increasingly substantive. The APEC summit in Shenzhen has just concluded. In fact, this was the fourth meeting between our leaders this year. This is very important, as such frequent meetings set a new level for us," he said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump held their first trilateral meeting on the sidelines of the APEC summit, during which the leaders exchanged views on the current international situation and reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining strategic stability and international security. Following the meeting, the leaders signed a declaration on peace.

The seventh Russia-China Media Forum opens in Moscow on Tuesday. TASS and Xinhua, the two countries’ leading news agencies, are once again organizing the two-day event. This year’s theme is "Media Transformation in the Age of Artificial Intelligence: New Challenges and Responses in Russia and China." More than 200 representatives of major media organizations and federal and regional news outlets will attend the forum at the Russia national center, along with heads of relevant government agencies and experts. TASS Director General Andrey Kondrashov and Xinhua Editor-in-Chief Lyu Yansong will chair Wednesday’s plenary session. Russia and China have alternated as hosts of the event since 2015.