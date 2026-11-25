MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. Paris has to use its military stocks to supply Ukraine, as France's defense industry has so far been unable to start large-scale arms production, military expert Xavier Moreau, a former French army officer and paratrooper, told TASS.

"As a result, despite all the promises, the authorities turned to the French army’s reserves, that is, they used what they already had available," he said.

According to Moreau, the lack of firm state orders that would remain in place even after the Ukraine conflict ends prevents arms manufacturers from investing tens and hundreds of millions of euros in new production lines. The expert noted that Paris was transferring Mirage 2000 fighter jets to Kiev, although those were supposed to remain in service with the French army until they were all replaced with Rafale aircraft. In addition, a facility in Tarbes that produces artillery shell bodies was on the brink of bankruptcy because its machinery had not been modernized.

Moreau added that the term "economy of war" was being misused in France, because, in fact, only Ukraine has adopted such a mode. In his view, France’s financial situation will not enable Paris to make the necessary investments in the defense industry.