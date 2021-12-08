Putin-Biden talks may provide basis for compromise over Ukraine — US expert

NEW YORK, December 8. /TASS/. The statements following Tuesday’s virtual negotiations between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden may indicate there is some sort of a compromise regarding Ukraine, but it remains unclear for now whether the talks achieved de-escalation, Professor Kimberly Marten of the Department of Political Science at Barnard College, Columbia University, told TASS.

"I don't think it's possible to know yet whether de-escalation will occur. President Putin enjoys being unpredictable. But from the readout of the Biden-Putin virtual meeting, I wonder: could there be a compromise? NATO would not give Russia a vote over who joins (as Biden says), but might promise that its members would not send 'offensive weapons systems' to Ukraine (as Putin has demanded) 'under current circumstances.' That might relieve some of Russia's strategic concerns, while leaving the door open to providing more Western weapons to Ukraine if Russia invades," she said.

Putin and Biden on Tuesday held a little more than two hours of talks on a video call. It was their fifth conversation since Biden took office. Earlier, the two leaders talked by telephone thrice and had a face-to-face meeting in the middle of June.

Lately, the West and Ukraine have been speculating ever more often about some risks of a Russian "invasion" of Ukraine. Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov has dismissed such charges as groundless fanning of tensions. He stressed that Russia did not threaten anybody. At the same time, he did not rule out the risk of provocations and warned that attempts at handling the problem in the southeast of Ukraine from the position of strength would have the direst consequences.