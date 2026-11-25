MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. Moscow and Beijing acknowledge the importance of control over information infrastructure, Alexey Gromov, First Deputy Chief of the Russian Presidential Staff, said at a plenary session of the 7th Russia-China Media Forum.

"We recognize the need for national control of information infrastructure. Technological sovereignty is interconnected with information sovereignty. This principle has enabled our countries to cooperate in the technological sphere while mutually taking each other’s interests into account, going hand-in-hand into the future," the senior Russian official emphasized.

Gromov expressed confidence that debates among media professionals will be useful and productive, covering a number of key areas. Specifically, participants in the forum will discuss cooperation between Russia and China in the sphere of digital media outlets as an instrument for promoting strategic interaction, and for strengthening good neighborly relations and friendship between the two countries.

The 7th Russia-China Media Forum is being held at the National Center Russia with more than 200 media leaders, federal and regional news outlets, the heads of related agencies and experts taking part. They are discussing the transformation of the media space in the AI era and the role of the media in bolstering the Russia-China partnership. The two countries’ leading news agencies, TASS and Xinhua, traditionally serve as the organizers of the event.