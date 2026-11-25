DONETSK, November 25. /TASS/. More than 90 foreign mercenaries fighting for the Ukrainian army from 32 countries have been convicted in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) since the beginning of the year, the DPR Supreme Court said in a statement.

"A total of 92 mercenaries from 32 counties have been convicted since the beginning of 2026," the statement reads.

According to the court, the largest group of those convicted - 20 individuals - were from Georgia. Sentences were also handed down to 11 US nationals, 11 Colombians, eight British citizens, five Brazilians and five French nationals.

In 2025, the DPR Supreme Court issued 115 verdicts against foreign mercenaries from 28 countries, most of whom also came from Georgia, the United States and Colombia.