SHENZHEN /China/, November 25. /TASS/. Specialists at the Russian-Chinese Laboratory of Nanostructured Optoelectronic Functional Materials and Devices at Shenzhen MSU-BIT University (a joint university established by Lomonosov Moscow State University and the Beijing Institute of Technology) have developed a robot to carry out tasks involving hazardous chemicals, Yang Shuze, an engineer at the laboratory, told TASS.

The humanoid robot named PrimeU precisely reproduces the operator's gestures using a video camera mounted in front of the device. It can handle test tubes and mix the necessary chemical components inside them.

"First, it can be assigned hazardous operations. In this section, we are engaged in the chemical synthesis of materials. During the process, we have to work with hazardous substances, such as acids and alkalis. When the robot performs these operations, it is safer for employees. Second, the robot allows us to automate the work. During experiments, many operations have to be repeated over and over again. If we assign them to the robot, employees’ hands are freed up, and the experiments proceed more efficiently," said the MSU-BIT representative.

MSU-BIT is the first joint university between Russia and China. A memorandum of understanding between the two countries’ ministries of education was signed in 2014 during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s official visit to China. This fall marks the 10th anniversary of the university’s registration and approval by the Chinese Ministry of Education. Last week, during a working visit to China, President Putin visited the university. He met with faculty and students and familiarized himself with MSU-BIT research achievements.

On November 21-22, as part of the BRICS+ Open Science Week (Nauka 0+), the university hosted the Nauka 0+ international festival, whose program is timed to coincide with the 2026 anniversary of Yury Gagarin’s flight into space. Festival guests had access to interactive exhibits, popular science lectures, master classes, meetings with cosmonauts, intellectual debates, and science shows.

TASS is the general media partner of the Nauka 0+ international festival.