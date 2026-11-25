MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. Moscow is prepared to ensure grain shipments to Africa via the Baltic Sea, with the route remaining in place, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Georgy Borisenko told reporters.

"Our readiness to meet the needs of Egypt and our African friends through grain supplies remains unchanged. And we assume that the route via the Baltic Sea continues to be available," he said when asked a respective question.

On November 21, Leningrad Region Governor Alexander Drozdenko said that a Russian cargo vessel en route to Kaliningrad had been attacked by a UAV in the international waters of the Gulf of Finland, three nautical miles from Russia’s border. The crew did not require evacuation. There were paints and varnishes on board the vessel, according to a TASS source.