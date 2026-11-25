MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. Russia will be patient in maintaining working contacts with the European Union, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"We will be patient in upholding our working contacts," Peskov told Vesti TV news broadcaster when asked whether work would be maintained via any channels with the EU following its recent statements.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on November 19 that Moscow had sent a proposal to European countries through diplomatic channels to clarify their positions on ensuring regional security. According to the head of state, Russia will then decide on the format for further dialogue.

On November 23, Peskov stated that Russia intended to initiate dialogue with the Europeans to determine the extent to which they are prepared to contribute to a peace process, rather than to the continuation of the war.

He was commenting on reports suggesting that European envoys might be willing to travel to Moscow for talks on Ukraine, provided they are guaranteed full participation in the peace process.