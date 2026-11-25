MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will host a state reception at the Kremlin on Wednesday in honor of Sultan of Brunei Hassanal Bolkiah, who is paying a state visit to Russia, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"The Kremlin part of the state visit of Sultan of Brunei Darussalam Hassanal Bolkiah and his talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin will begin shortly. There will be an official welcoming ceremony at the Kremlin, the presentation of the two countries’ delegations, negotiations in a small format and in an expanded format and statements for the media. The heads of state will adopt a joint declaration following the talks. The Russian president will also host a state reception in the Kremlin’s Palace of the Facets in honor of the distinguished guest," Peskov said.