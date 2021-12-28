Claims about threat of Russian invasion of Ukraine groundless — deputy ambassador to UN

UNITED NATIONS, December 28. /TASS/. The phantom threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine exists only in the minds of some politicians, while there has been no significant activity on the border, Russia’s first deputy ambassador to the United Nations, Dmitry Polyansky, told a news conference on Tuesday.

"As for the alleged warnings Russia might invade Ukraine, I think this problem can be solved very easily, because it emerged in the heads of some politicians, so it shall die in the heads of these politicians," Polyansky said. "There has been no significant military activity contrary to all the allegations of this kind."

He stressed that Russia was free "to move troops and to conduct exercises."

"This is our right, and we do not have to report to anyone about this," Polyansky stated.

Lately, the Western capitals and Kiev have been speculating about risks of Russia invading Ukraine. Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov dismissed such rhetoric as groundless fanning of tensions. He pointed out that Russia was of no threat to anyone. He did not rule out the risk of provocations by Ukraine with the aim of justifying such allegations and warned that attempts at handling the Donbass crisis from the position of strength would entail the direst effects.