MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. Russia is ready to share with Pakistan its expertise in satellite navigation and communications, remote sensing of the Earth, human spaceflight, and space technology, said Russian Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilyov, who co-chairs the intergovernmental commission on trade, economic, scientific, and technical cooperation between the two countries, at its meeting in Moscow.

"Russia is a leading space power. Our country possesses unique experience, a robust scientific and technical foundation, and expertise in the exploration of outer space," he said.

"We are prepared to share our developments in satellite navigation and communications, remote sensing of the Earth, human spaceflight, and space technology," the minister added.