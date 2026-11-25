MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. Pakistani Energy Minister Awais Leghari has called for increasing bilateral trade with Russia to $5 billion per year.

"We need to increase the volume of our trade to $5 billion," he said at the 11th meeting of the Russian-Pakistani Intergovernmental Commission (IGC).

As Russian Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilyov noted earlier, bilateral trade is recovering after a two-year decline, rising by 11% to over $300 million in the first nine months of 2026. Food products account for a significant share (33%) of total supplies.