MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. Russia and Pakistan are discussing the conclusion of a free trade agreement between the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and Pakistan, said Russian Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilyov, who co-chairs the intergovernmental commission on trade, economic, scientific, and technical cooperation between the two countries.

"The conclusion of a free trade agreement between the EAEU and Pakistan will provide a significant boost to the development of our trade ties. A joint research group has positively assessed the feasibility of such an agreement. We look forward to the negotiation process to be launched shortly," he said.

It was noted at the meeting of the commission earlier that trade turnover between the two countries has been recovering following a decline in the past two years as it increased by 11% in the first nine months of 2026 to over $300 mln. Supplies of food products account for 33% of trade turnover between Russia and Pakistan.