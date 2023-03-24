US ‘disturbed’ by Russian oil, gas supplies to Europe since Kennedy Administration — Hersh

BEIJING, March 24. /TASS/. Washington was already extremely concerned over supplies of Russian oil and gas to Europe back in the 1960s, during the Kennedy administration, renowned US investigative journalist Seymour Hersh said in an interview for the China Daily.

"America has a long standing history in the Cold War, going back to the John F. Kennedy Administration in the early 1960s, of being very disturbed by the Russian gas and oil sales to Western Europe. Russia has enormous surplus of gas, it is almost inexhaustible. And their gas is cheap and very clean," he said.

According to Hersh, the US has always been concerned that Russia might "weaponize" the gas supply.

"That’s the theme of American foreign policy towards Russia, as opposed to all the other issues about Communism, not Communism and who supports who, and where, in Vietnam and later in the world," he continued.

"So that was always a chronic issue. So it wouldn’t have surprised me one bit when I first heard it," Hersh said, commenting on the probability of the US’ involvement in the explosions at the Nord Stream pipelines.

The Nord Stream sabotage

On September 27, 2022, Nord Stream AG reported unprecedented damage that occurred the day before on three strings of the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 offshore gas pipelines. On September 26, 2022, Swedish seismologists registered two explosions on the pipeline routes. The Russian Prosecutor General's Office launched a criminal case based on charges of international terrorism.

On February 8, US investigative journalist Seymour Hersh published an article, which said, citing sources, that US Navy divers had planted explosive devices under the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines under the cover of the BALTOPS exercise in June 2022, and Norwegians activated the bombs three months later. According to the journalist, the decision to conduct the operation was made by US President Joe Biden personally, following nine months of discussions with White House security specialists.

Later, The New York Times reported citing US officials that the sabotage was carried out by some "pro-Ukrainian group" that acted independently of the White House. Almost simultaneously, a Die Zeit report said that German investigators have discovered the vessel used by the saboteurs. The company that leased the ship was allegedly owned by Ukrainian nationals and was registered in Poland.