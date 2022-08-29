Istanbul Center authorizes departure of six ships with food from Ukrainian ports

UNITED NATIONS, August 29. /TASS/. The Istanbul-based Joint Coordination Center on Monday authorized the departure of six ships with an overall 141,451 tonnes of food from Ukrainian ports.

According to the Center, the Seajoy bulk carrier with 64,215 tonnes of corn will sail off from the port of Chernomorsk to Spain. The Michalis bulk carries with 33,000 tonnes of corn will leave Odessa also for Spain. The Simas carrying 15,000 tonnes of wheat will depart from Odessa for Italy, the Saffet Aga with 2,236 tonnes of corn and Afanasiy Matyushenko with 3,000 tonnes of wheat will leave Chernomorsk for Turkey, and the Lady Zehma will sail off from Chernomorsk to carry 3,000 tonnes of corn to Italy. The ships are expected to leave the ports on August 30.

Apart from that, the Karteria bulk carrier with 37,500 tonnes of wheat will leave the port of Yuzhny for Turkey. This batch of wheat was purchased by the UN World Food Program. The ship received a permit to leave back on August 28.

On Monday, the center’s specialists inspected eight ships and are expected to inspect six more on Tuesday.

A package of documents geared to resolve the problem of food and fertilizer supplies on global markets was signed on July 22 in Istanbul. One of the documents envisages a mechanism of exporting grain from Ukraine-controlled Black Sea ports. An agreement between Russia, Turkey and the United Nations provides for the establishment of a four-side coordination center to search ships carrying grain to prevent weapons smuggling and avoid provocations.