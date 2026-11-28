ROME, November 28. /TASS/. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni warned Vladimir Zelensky that Rome would find it more difficult to provide assistance to Kiev following the Ukrainian strike on the Libyan port of Benghazi, the La Repubblica newspaper reported.

Meloni and Zelensky held a phone conversation the day before, during which the latter acknowledged that the operation had been conducted without prior coordination with partners and pledged to ensure full information sharing. The newspaper writes that the incident creates major problems for Rome, which will find it more difficult to provide assistance to Kiev.

According to the newspaper, the Italian prime minister is quite irritated. Rome suspects that Zelensky initially told the truth when he said that Western partners had been notified, since the operation would have been impossible without their assistance in providing intelligence. However, Rome was not among those "partners" and was not informed of the attack near its own shores, the newspaper writes. There is no doubt at Palazzo Chigi, the seat of the Italian government, that both London and Washington were informed, although it remains unclear whether Paris was aware of the operation. The fact remains, however, that Italy alone expressed concern over the extension of hostilities into the Mediterranean, while all other capitals remained silent, the newspaper noted.

On November 22, Ukrainian drones attacked the Libyan port of Benghazi. Deputy Chairman of Libya’s Presidential Council Musa al-Koni described the actions of Ukraine, which claimed responsibility for the terrorist attack, as tantamount to a declaration of war on the Libyan state.