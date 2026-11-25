BEIJING, November 25. /TASS/. Chinese authorities view Washington’s attempt to impose new tariffs on products from a number of countries as "political manipulation" under a plausible pretext, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Guo Jiakun told a briefing.

"The so-called excess production capacity is a false claim. China opposes its use as a pretext for political manipulation," he said while commenting on the prospect of the United States imposing additional tariffs on products from other countries, including China.

Beijing maintains a "consistent and clear" position regarding trade and economic cooperation with the United States, Guo Jiakun noted, adding that "tariff and trade wars are not in the interests of either side."

China and the US should resolve relevant issues through negotiations, based on the principles of equality, respect, and mutual benefit, he concluded.

The Wall Street Journal reported earlier that the administration of US President Donald Trump is preparing to increase tariffs on goods from China and several dozen other countries.