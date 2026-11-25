BEIJING, November 25. /TASS/. Sino-Russian partnership has extended beyond trade and economic cooperation, being driven more by mutual interests than by external pressure, said Wang Wen, Dean of Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies at Renmin University of China.

"China and Russia have agreed to extend cooperation covering trade, education, science and technology, turning high-level dialogue into a stable, institutionalized mechanism for strategic communication. This strategic mutual trust, grounded in shared interests and independent of any third party, is the 'ballast' of the relationship, and it is rooted in expanding economic cooperation," he wrote in an opinion piece for Global Times.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination and the 25th anniversary of the China-Russia Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation, the expert noted. "The 30-year journey demonstrates that the partnership transcends mere economic and trade ties," he stressed.

Wang Wen pointed to the dynamic growth in China-Russia trade turnover, the steady supply of gas from Russia via the Power of Siberia pipeline, and the successful cooperation between the two countries in nuclear energy. "What sustains a friendship across generations are ‘soft’ people-to-people bonds between the two countries," he added.