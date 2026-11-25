MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. Brunei plans to strengthen friendly relations and mutually beneficial cooperation with Russia, says a joint declaration on raising the level of relations between Russia and the State of Brunei Darussalam to the status of a strategic partnership.

"His Majesty the Sultan and Head of State of Brunei Darussalam expressed gratitude for the warm welcome extended to him and reiterated the commitment of the State of Brunei Darussalam to further strengthen friendly relations and expand mutually beneficial cooperation with the Russian Federation," the document published by the Kremlin says.

It also notes that Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked the sultan for coming to Russia and "confirmed the commitment of the Russian Federation to further strengthen friendly ties and expand mutually beneficial cooperation with the State of Brunei Darussalam."