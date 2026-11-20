DUSHANBE, November 20. /TASS/. Tajik President Emomali Rahmon saw his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, off to the plane on Friday evening following the latter’s visit to Dushanbe.

Putin wrapped up his working visit to Tajikistan on Friday afternoon, the Tajik leader’s press service said. According to it, Rahmon saw the Russian head of state off at Dushanbe International Airport.

The two leaders discussed a wide range of issues around multi-faceted cooperation, including the expansion of trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian ties, Rahmon’s press service revealed. Also, they exchanged opinions on security matters as well regional and international issues.