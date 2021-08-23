‘Thousands to flood into Latvia’: Riga alarmed over migrant crisis on Belarusian border

RIGA, August 23. / TASS /. Tensions and risks on the border between Latvia and Belarus, where an influx of illegal migrants has been seen building up, remain high, Chief of the State Border Guard Service Guntis Pujats stated on Monday.

"Tensions and the risk of illegal border crossing remain high. Over the past two days, no attempts to cross the border illegally have been made, however, the Belarusian side is physically keeping these people close to the border, so that the number of violations might surge," the State Border Guard Service’s chief said on Latvian TV. "This is a hybrid attack on Latvia aimed at undermining [the country’s] security. It is difficult to say how long it will take to stabilize the situation. If we open the border, thousands of people will try to flood into Latvia in order to get to other EU countries," he noted.

The top Latvian border official said that most of the migrant ‘violators’ would like to return home to Iraq, but he claimed that the Belarusian side wouldn’t let them back, and just keeps them sandwiched in on the frontier. "We are not leaving anyone unattended. If necessary, we provide people with food, water and medical assistance. In total, we hosted 25 people for health reasons or for other humanitarian reasons," the border guard’s chief went on to say.

Pujats emphasized that there were separate groups of men among the refugees, but most of them are families with children. "Syria, Yemen, Cuba, Sri Lanka, there are various countries [from where the migrants hail]. However, Iraqi citizens are predominant among those stranded on the border with Latvia. No Afghan citizens have been recorded yet. All of them come from Belarus, though some arrived there via Moscow," Pujats said, noting some risks on the Latvian-Russian border as well.

Latvia, following Lithuania, ran up against the problem of illegal migration from Belarus. Since August 10, 2021, as many as 476 illegal migrants have been prevented from crossing the border, while a total of 377 violators have been apprehended since the beginning of the year. Riga began beefing up security and mobilized the border guard and the army’s resources to protect the border. The Latvian government imposed a state of emergency on the border from August 11 to November 10 in order to give border guards the authority to expel migrants back to Belarus.

Riga also decided to speed up the construction of facilities on the border with Belarus, which had been launched several years ago, and approved 1.7 mln euro in expenditures to install a barbed-wire fence. Overall, the country needs about 30 mln euro to complete the construction.