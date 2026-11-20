MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. Romania has refused to issue entry visas to amateur Russian taekwondo athletes who were planning to take part in November's European championship for athletes under 14 years, Vadim Ivanov, head coach of the Russian taekwondo team, said.

"The Russian team will miss this European championship," Ivanov told TASS. "The senior coach of the Russian cadet team told me that he had received a message from the consul stating that, in accordance with instructions from Bucharest, the Romanian consulate will not accept or process visa applications from the athletes of our taekwondo federation."

The European Cadets Championships in taekwondo for athletes under 14 (European Cadets Championships) will be held from November 26-28 in Bucharest.

In January, the World Taekwondo Federation (World Taekwondo) allowed Russian and Belarusian athletes to participate in international competitions with national symbols.