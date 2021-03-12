US court reschedules sentencing of Russia’s Peter Levashov to end of June

NEW YORK, March 12. /TASS/. The U.S. District Court in Connecticut has rescheduled sentencing of Russian citizen Peter Levashov, who pleaded guilty of computer fraud, to the last week of June, according to the court’s files obtained by TASS.

The court upheld the petition of the defense of the Russian, who asked to postpone the sentencing amid the new coronavirus pandemic. According to Levashov's lawyers, it seems safer to stay in the prison of Bridgeport, Connecticut, while the transfer of the defendant to another penitentiary institution may result in him being infected with the coronavirus.

Earlier, the announcement of the punishment was repeatedly postponed, the last time it was rescheduled for April 5 of this year. The new date will be announced later.

Levashov was detained at the request of the United States in Spain on April 7, 2017. In October of 2017, Spain satisfied Washington's request for his extradition to the United States. The U.S. authorities accused Levashov of computer fraud, creation of malicious software and mass mailing of spam.

In September 2019, the US Department of Justice announced that Levashov pleaded guilty to one count of causing intentional damage to a protected computer, one count of conspiracy, one count of wire fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft.