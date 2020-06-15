Hainan to boost film industry on the island

HAIKOU, June 15. /TASS/. The Hainan authorities approved a set of measures to stimulate the development of cinema industry in Haikou.

According to he Hainan's free trade port page on WeChat, the government intends to apply a total of 23 new measures. The measures are expected to create a developed film industry on the island with exciting entertainment products competitive on the international market. Among the new stimulating methods are the establishment of prestigious prizes and awards, subsidized filming, popularization of films made on Hainan through cooperation with leading TV channels, the organization of exhibitions and film screenings, the development of companies specializing in high-quality visual, lighting and sound effects.

"The Hainan authorities will help ensure that films shot in Haikou are broadcast via satellite channels in other regions, including Beijing and Shanghai," the provincial administration said.

A package of new incentives will affect the Haikou cinema and is designed for two years. In accordance with plan, profile companies that are actively involved in the development of the film industry and contribute to increasing budget revenues through tax deductions are able to annually receive subsidies in the amount of 1-4 million yuan per year ($ 140,000-$ 560,000 at current rate). A wide range of financing measures is also provided for the rental of premises, the implementation of various activities related to the film shooting.

In early May, the Haikou authorities developed a new strategy for the development of urban cinema. The main goal is to create a competitive film industry in the north of Hainan, to attract reliable investors. Major projects involving as many celebrities and talented filmmakers as possible are among the key tasks.