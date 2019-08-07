Three Russian-German scientific projects win grants for Arctic climate studies

The Russian Ministry of Science and Higher Education published results of a competition for grants in "marine and polar studies, involving Russian research institutions and German universities," the press service reported.

MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. Three research projects of Russian and German scientists in the Arctic climate change studies received grants for 2019-2020. Russia allocates 20 million rubles ($307,000) for every project, and Germany contributes similarly, the Russian Ministry of Science and Higher Education’s press service said.

The competition was announced on May 1, and applications could be filed to June 3. The requirements read the project should be aimed at applied marine and polar research, including studies of the permafrost, climate changes and biological diversity in the Arctic. A binding requirement is that the project should be carried out jointly with German researchers.

Among the winners are the Arctic and Antarctic Studies Institute, the Obukhov Institute of the Atmosphere Physics, the Shirshov Ocean Studies Institute.

Every winner will receive from the Russian side about 20 million rubles (roughly 10 million a year). The German side will offer a similar financing to its representatives. The competition’s winners will begin scientific research on August 26, and all the project should be completed by September 30, 2020.