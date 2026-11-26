MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. The scope of authority for AI agents, specifically, what artificial intelligence cannot do without human authorization or participation, must be clearly defined, Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized at the AI Journey (Artificial Intelligence Journey) conference.

"We need to establish the limits of authority for AI agents - that is, the steps they cannot take without human oversight and participation," Putin noted. "However, we must keep in mind that they are becoming increasingly intelligent and cunning, and are even bypassing - or attempting to bypass - certain restrictions. We must keep all of this in mind."

The head of state proposed "creating mechanisms for concluding and executing transactions, for example, with the use of artificial intelligence.".